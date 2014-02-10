Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Cells Have Separate Social And Private Lives

The ability of cells to secrete and then sense their own chemical signals affects cell dynamics

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
February 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The fact that cells produce signaling molecules that are readily recognized by other cells is understandable. What’s more mysterious is why almost all cells in nature, from one-celled organisms to cells in humans, are also capable of detecting their own chemical signals. Hyun Youk and Wendell A. Lim of the University of California, San Francisco, have now shown that this “secrete and sense” property is crucial for a host of complex social and asocial behaviors that affect cell dynamics in many biological contexts (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1242782). The researchers engineered yeast cells to secrete and sense a mating pheromone. The cells fluoresce green in response to the pheromone. The researchers also prepared a sense-only yeast that doesn’t produce its own pheromone but fluoresces red in response to a foreign pheromone. In this system, differences in the levels of green and red fluorescence indicate the amount of self-sensing the first group is doing. Youk and Lim found they could tune the complex relationships between cells sensing themselves and cells communicating with their neighbors by adjusting the density of cells and other factors. “The ability to tune self-communication versus neighbor communication in multicellular microbial systems … may provide a way to better understand the advantages of cooperative versus self-driven behaviors,” the researchers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Parasite eavesdrops on host to reproduce
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbiome modifies worm’s food choices
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glowing mushrooms’ mechanism unmasked

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE