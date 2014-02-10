Solvay To Hike U.S. Soda Ash Capacity

Solvay, the Belgian chemical giant, plans to expand annual output of natural soda ash from its mine in Green River, Wyo., by 150,000 metric tons to more than 2 million tons. Work on the project, intended to meet growing overseas demand, has already begun and should be complete early next year, the firm says. The move follows Solvay’s strategy in 2013 to reduce production at its relatively high-cost soda ash plants in Europe, which use a synthetic process developed 150 years ago. Soda ash is used to make products including glass, detergents, and chemicals.
