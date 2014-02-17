Pesticides In Flea Collars Draw Lawsuit

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) has sued EPA to force the agency to respond to the environmental group’s petitions to ban two pesticides used in pet flea collars. The two chemicals under question are propoxur, a carbamate, and tetrachlorvinphos (TCVP), an organophosphate. NRDC argues that the pesticides are neurotoxins and can harm children’s brains and nervous systems. “These flea collars leave a toxic residue on pets’ fur, exposing children to chemicals which can have harmful effects on their brains, similar to those from lead,” says Miriam Rotkin-Ellman, a senior scientist with NRDC’s health program. NRDC first petitioned EPA to ban propoxur in pet flea collars in 2007. The group filed supplements to that petition in 2009 and 2011, and it also petitioned the agency to ban TCVP in 2009. EPA has not responded to the petitions. EPA released a preliminary exposure assessment in 2010, concluding that risks to children from contact with pets wearing flea collars containing propoxur were “of concern.” The agency expects to publish a revised exposure assessment soon.
