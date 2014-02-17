Versalis Begins Porto Marghera Overhaul

Versalis, the chemical arm of Eni, an Italian oil company, says it will halt manufacturing at its Porto Marghera petrochemical complex in Italy for six months so that it can begin a planned restructuring of the site. The company expects to invest $270 million to optimize its petrochemical complex, reduce energy consumption, and build plants to make biobased chemicals. Earlier this month, Versalis formed a partnership with Elevance Renewable Sciences. Among other activities, the partners plan to design and build a plant at Porto Marghera for converting renewable oils into ethylene.
