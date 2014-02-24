EU Proposes To Curb Perfume Chemicals

The European Commission is proposing to ban hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, atranol, and chloroatranol and limit the use of another 12 chemicals in fragrances because of concerns that the compounds cause allergic reactions. Many of the substances are key ingredients for perfumes. Their removal or restricted use could have a significant impact on the region’s perfume industry. The European Union estimates that 1 to 3% of Europe’s population suffers from skin allergies caused by fragrances. The commission is recommending further scientific research to define safe concentration limits for the 12 substances. Its proposal to ban or limit certain substances would first have to be approved by the European Council and the European Parliament before it became law.
