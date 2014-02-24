SGL Shuts Graphite Units In ItalY, Quebec

German carbon materials firm SGL has closed its graphite electrodes plant in Narni, Italy, and an office in Lainate, Italy, with the loss of about 120 jobs. The company is also set to close its graphite electrodes plant in Lachute, Quebec, by the end of March with the loss of about 110 jobs. SGL plans to cut its workforce of 6,700 by a total of 300 as part of a program to reduce operating costs by $200 million by 2015. The market for the electrodes, which are used in the recycling of scrap steel, is experiencing weak demand, SGL says.
