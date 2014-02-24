Versalis Closes U.K. Elastomers Facility

Versalis, the chemical arm of Italian oil company Eni, is set to close its synthetic rubber plant in Hythe, England, by the end of March with the loss of more than 100 staffers and at least as many contractors. A downturn in automotive sales across Europe and a reduction in demand for tires in particular prompted the closure, says Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni. Versalis’s elastomer production activities in Grangemouth, Scotland, are not affected by the move.
