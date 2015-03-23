Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Sugar Helps Proteins Live Long And Prosper

Glycobiology: O-GlcNAc modification helps keep proteins out of the cellular garbage can

by Stu Borman
March 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem. Biol.
O-GlcNAcylation of nascent proteins (upper left) prevents them from getting ubiquitinated (upper right). It thus promotes protein folding and longevity (lower left) and deters protein breakdown in the proteasome, the cellular trash compactor (lower right); Ub = ubiquitin.
A cartoon depicting ubiquitiation and its inhibition by O-GlcNAc.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem. Biol.
O-GlcNAcylation of nascent proteins (upper left) prevents them from getting ubiquitinated (upper right). It thus promotes protein folding and longevity (lower left) and deters protein breakdown in the proteasome, the cellular trash compactor (lower right); Ub = ubiquitin.

O-GlcNAcylation, which is the modification of protein serine or threonine residues with the sugar N-acetylglucosamine (GlcNAc), plays a key role in cell physiology. But the mechanisms by which it acts are not completely understood. Yanping Zhu, David J. Vocadlo, and coworkers at Canada’s Simon Fraser University now report that O-GlcNAcylation occurs at higher levels cotranslationally—that is, while proteins are being synthesized on the ribosome—than posttranslationally (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1774). They also find that O-GlcNAcylation inhibits ubiquitination of nascent proteins, a modification that would otherwise mark them for disposal. Inhibiting ubiquitination thus stabilizes proteins and aids proteostasis, the maintenance of proper levels of functional proteins in cells. Vocadlo notes that his group hopes to learn more about the molecular mechanism by which O-GlcNAc decreases ubiquitination on the nascent chains.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another Route To Protein Disposal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA Epigenetic Mechanism Revealed
Protein Mutation Effects Depend On Environment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE