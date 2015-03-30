Better Membranes Targeted In The U.K.

Six U.K. universities each have secured $1.5 million from the U.K.’s Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council to develop high-performing membranes for separating water from problematic substances in the pharmaceutical, energy, manufacturing, and water industries. Commercial partners in the project include BP, Evonik Industries, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson Matthey. The researchers will evaluate novel approaches such as three-dimensional printing and combining the best features of ceramic and organic membranes. The project will be funded for five years.
