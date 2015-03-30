Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Paint-Stripping Chemical Said To Pose Health Risks

by Britt E. Erickson
March 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

This week’s selections are from the ACS national meeting, which took place on March 22–26 in Denver.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Air Force photo by Margo Wright
N-methylpyrrolidone (above) is used in paint stripper for aircraft, ships, and furniture.
Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. -- Painter Zach Boydstun scrubs loosened paint, primer, and the pink paint stripper from a B-52 nose cowling. 2010 photo.
Credit: Air Force photo by Margo Wright
N-methylpyrrolidone (above) is used in paint stripper for aircraft, ships, and furniture.
[+]Enlarge
Structure of N-Methylpyrrolidone.

N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP), a solvent commonly used to remove paint and other coatings, poses reproductive risks to pregnant women and women of childbearing age, concludes a final risk assessment by EPA. Women can reduce these risks by wearing chemical-resistant gloves when they use NMP, the agency says. But neither gloves nor respirators sufficiently protect those who are exposed to NMP for more than four hours per day or repeatedly over several consecutive days, it adds. EPA has yet to decide how to address these risks, but the agency is considering both voluntary and regulatory actions, including a phaseout of the compound from U.S. commerce. The agency also recommends that women of childbearing age use safer paint-stripping chemicals or apply NMP outside or in well-ventilated areas.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA puts out draft review of 2 phthalates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA plans broad review of 2 phthalates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court finds flaws in rule on phthalates in children’s products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE