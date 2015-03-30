Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi Off-Loads R&D Activities In France To Evotec 

Pharmaceuticals: Evotec set to take over R&D activities at Toulouse site and major screening compound library

by Alex Scott
March 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sanofi
Researchers at Sanofi’s Toulouse site.
A Sanofi researcher in Toulouse, France.
Credit: Sanofi
Researchers at Sanofi’s Toulouse site.

Sanofi, one of Europe’s largest drug companies, has found a home for an unwanted R&D facility in France. The company will pay Evotec, a German pharmaceutical services firm, $275 million over five years, including $45 million up front, to manage its small-molecule drug development site in Toulouse.

As part of the deal, first disclosed in December, Sanofi will transfer its team of 208 chemists and other researchers in Toulouse to Evotec. Sanofi will retain ownership of the Toulouse site, which in recent years the company has transformed into a biotech park. Evotec will take over Sanofi’s screening-compound library, combining it with its own to create a collection of about 1.7 million druglike compounds.

Evotec will be responsible for developing a portfolio of Sanofi’s oncology compounds. Sanofi retains the option of acquiring successful compounds or seeking a third party to develop them further. The researchers in Toulouse will also work for other Evotec drug discovery customers. Additionally, an undisclosed share of the $275 million will fund projects with academic institutions in France.

By off-loading the Toulouse R&D team to Evotec, Sanofi sidesteps its previous agreement with unions and the French government not to cut R&D staff at the site. The drug company’s goal in recent years has been to reduce payroll costs for small-molecule R&D in France while boosting its biologic drug activities. Today 72% of Sanofi’s R&D projects are in biologics.

“The deal with Evotec is an elegant way to satisfy all parties involved,” says Martin Hall, a senior life sciences analyst for London-based Hardman & Co. “Following the spate of consolidation at Sanofi over the past decade, the company has been left with far too many research and manufacturing sites around the world.” The annual price being paid to Evotec is probably less than half the cost of running the Toulouse site, Hall adds.

Toulouse is the second French site that Sanofi has stepped away from in recent years. In 2008 it sold sites in Porcheville, France, and Alnwick, England, to New Jersey-based Covance in a 10-year outsourcing deal worth up to $2.2 billion.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

CROs buy European drug company sites
Roche Sheds Small Molecule Manufacturing 
GSK To Shutter French R&D Site

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE