Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protecting The Brain With Hibernation

Triggering receptors involved in hibernation may help stroke and heart-attack patients

by Michael Torrice
April 6, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

To treat certain heart attack patients, doctors sometimes rely on something people usually avoid: hypothermia. Cooling a patient’s body to 32–34 ºC for a day or so can prevent brain damage associated with loss of blood flow. One difficulty with the treatment is stifling shivers, which doctors accomplish by giving patients drugs that paralyze or sedate them. Now researchers report a possible way to skip those drugs and make therapeutic hypothermia more practical. Kelly Drew of the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, and colleagues study the neurochemistry of hibernating animals, such as the Arctic ground squirrel. In previous studies, they found that activating the A1 adenosine receptor (A1AR) triggers the onset of hibernation, including the suppression of shivering. So they thought that compounds such as N6-cyclohexyladenosine, which switch on A1AR, could enable shiver-free cooling in people and other animals. The researchers gave rats N6-cyclohexyladenosine, which suppressed the animals’ ability to regulate their body temperature and allowed the scientists to cool the rodents to 29 °C for a day (ACS Chem. Neurosci. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acschemneuro.5b00056). After cardiac arrest, the cooled animals had fewer dead neurons in their brains than those that didn’t get the treatment.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ianaré Sévi/Wikipedia
Arctic ground squirrels hibernate in the winter to save energy.
Credit: Ianaré Sévi/Wikipedia
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Jet Lag Peptide Vital To Travel Recovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ion Channel Guides Blood-Seeking Bats
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A rodent-repelling odor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE