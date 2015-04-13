AkzoNobel Enters Fourth Dimension

AkzoNobel is piloting 4D, a system to measure the firm’s environmental, human, social, and financial impacts along the whole of its value chain. The Dutch chemicals and paints firm says it has tested the approach at six of its sites in Brazil and that it is now using its findings to make relevant improvements. The approach will enable AkzoNobel “to do more with less,” CEO Ton Büchner says. The company now plans to scale up its use of 4D across the company.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter