Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Fidgety-Enzyme Inhibitor Speeds Wound Healing

Molecular Medicine: Nanoparticle siRNA inhibits enzyme that slows advance of healing skin cells toward wounds

by Stu Borman
April 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers have designed a nanoparticle-based small interfering RNA (siRNA) that doubles the speed of wound healing in mice (J. Invest. Dermatol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/jid.2015.94). David J. Sharp of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in the Bronx, N.Y., who led the team behind the development, says he believes that if such an agent is approved after further testing, it could aid healing of cuts and burns, surgical incisions, and skin ulcers. Sharp and coworkers previously found that an enzyme called fidgetin-like 2 (FL2) causes skin cells to move more slowly toward wounds than they would be capable of doing if the enzyme weren’t holding things up. They therefore identified an siRNA that binds to FL2 mRNA, inhibiting translation of the expressed enzyme. The siRNA is degraded easily and doesn’t enter cells efficiently, so the researchers developed a nanoparticle delivery system that makes it more effective. The team found no evidence of toxicity in mice and plans to test the therapy on pigs. The technology has been licensed by MicroCures, in Santa Cruz, Calif., a company Sharp founded.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria producing checkpoint inhibitors shrink tumors in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogel patch attacks tumors in multiple ways
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microneedles patch into skin cancer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE