Merck Names New Life Sciences Head

Germany’s Merck KGaA has appointed 44-year-old Udit Batra, currently CEO of Merck Millipore, to head the combined life sciences business of Merck and Sigma-Aldrich. Merck struck a deal to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion in September 2014. Completion is expected later this year. “Udit is a proven leader who has demonstrated his ability to work successfully with his leadership team,” says Merck Chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley.
