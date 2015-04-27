Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Blocking Calcium-Sensing Receptors Could Treat Asthma

Medicinal Chemistry: Receptor antagonists relieve airway constriction and reduce inflammation in mice

by Michael Torrice
April 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

For about 10 to 15% of patients with asthma, inhaled corticosteroids, which are standard asthma medications, don’t have much effect in decreasing symptoms such as wheezing and shortness of breath. Now, researchers report that calcium-sensing receptors (CaSRs) could be novel targets for asthma drugs. The receptors are found in many tissue types and bind positively charged ions and biomolecules. Daniela Riccardi of Cardiff University, in Wales, and her colleagues decided to look at CaSR because levels of positively charged proteins, such as eosinophil cationic protein, are elevated in the lung mucus and blood of asthmatic patients. The team found higher expression levels of CaSRs in airway smooth muscle tissue samples from asthmatic patients compared with levels in healthy people. In two types of mice with asthmalike symptoms, inhaled CaSRs antagonists (one shown) reduced airway constriction and hyperactivity, and also decreased the number of immune cells in lung fluid, a sign of inflammation (Sci. Transl. Med. 2015, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aaa0282). Although the results are promising, data from mouse models of asthma are not always great predictors of success in patients, says Elliot Israel, who studies asthma at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, in Boston.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Steering clear of opioids’ downsides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Understanding ‘chemo brain’
Calcium Channel May Be Therapeutic Target For Preterm Labor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE