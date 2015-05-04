Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Wacker Chemie Chases Cheap Silicon

Firm hopes a novel production technology it is developing can make it more competitive

by Alex Scott
May 4, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

LOW-COST OPPORTUNITY
Photograph of an inspection of a silicon ingot at Wacker.
Credit: Shutterstock
A silicon ingot produced by Wacker with the process known as GFZ.

If you have lunch with Rudolf Staudigl, the measured chief executive of Wacker Chemie, the Bavarian chemical producer, don’t expect him to be a barrel of laughs.

It’s been a tough time for Wacker’s polysilicon business, as well as Siltronic, the firm’s silicon wafer subsidiary. Already faced with high capital and energy costs, Wacker and its competitors have had to swallow a huge dip in selling prices for polysilicon and silicon wafers after the market became swamped with supply.

Ask Staudigl to name his favorite in-house R&D project, though, and he will crack a smile. That’s because it is a novel approach for making certain semiconductor wafers that could lead to significant cost savings. Staudigl is optimistic. “It’s a very exciting project,” he tells C&EN.

The standard approach to manufacturing high-purity polycrystalline silicon is the Siemens process. Developed by the German firm Siemens in the 1950s, it involves heating thin silicon rods in large vacuum chambers in the presence of hydrogen and trichlorosilane at 1,100 °C for several days.

When the reaction is complete, the bell-shaped chamber lid is lifted to reveal several tons of high-purity silicon coating the silicon rods. After being smashed into chunks, this polysilicon is then melted and grown into large monocrystalline ingots using a method named after its inventor, the Polish scientist Jan Czochralski. The ingots are sliced to form the silicon wafers used in semiconductors and solar panels.

In recent years, Wacker and some of its competitors have independently developed fluidized-bed deposition techniques as a potentially lower-cost alternative to the Siemens process. Instead of polysilicon chunks, it creates polysilicon granules.

Now Wacker is seeking to use granular polysilicon in a novel approach to make so-called float-zone silicon wafers, which are used to make high-end electronic switches rather than solar panels and semiconductors. The market is growing rapidly and represents a major opportunity, Wacker says. The firm has named its technology the granular float-zone process, or GFZ.

In the standard float-zone process, Siemens polysilicon is melted with an induction coil and grown into a monocrystalline ingot. The crystal is highly pure because surface tension allows it to “float” around a support rod without the need for a containing vessel that might cause contamination. A drawback is the high cost of running the Siemens process. GFZ avoids this by using lower-cost polysilicon granules, according to Hans-Peter Bortner, director of silanes production for Wacker.

Yet several technical challenges must be overcome for the GFZ technology to meet its targets for quality and cost-effectiveness, Wacker says. Although the fluidized-bed approach is economical, the polysilicon granules it yields have higher levels of impurities than do the chunks from the Siemens process. A focus of Wacker’s development of GFZ is reducing these impurities in the final product.

Wacker has begun operating a development reactor at its biggest polysilicon plant, in Burghausen, Germany, dedicated to testing the manufacture of float-zone ingots from granular polysilicon. “We are working on getting the costs down and on reaching the needed product quality,” Bortner says.

Although Wacker says it expects GFZ to become a commercial success, the firm has to date been reluctant to manufacture granular polysilicon at large scale.

Polysilicon granules may yield not only a cheaper route for GFZ but also cheaper commercial production of solar panels. But recent claims by other leading polysilicon producers—including REC Silicon, SunEdison, and GCL-Poly—that they are on track to scale up granular polysilicon production have been met with skepticism by industry analysts.

“While fluidized-bed reactor systems are a proven technology, at this point, polysilicon manufacturers have not proven that it leads to sustainable success in the market,” says Mark Barineau, a solar analyst with Lux Research, a market research firm.

Industry experts estimate that the granular process could reduce the cost of making polysilicon to $10 to $15 per kg compared with $12 to $20 per kg for the latest iterations of the Siemens process. Although granular processes may be the future, right now the Siemens process “is much more reliable and bankable than fluidized-bed reactors,” says Richard M. Winegarner, president of Sage Concepts, a consulting firm with expertise in the polysilicon sector.

A more immediate concern for Wacker, Winegarner points out, is the domination of the silicon sector by Chinese firms potentially propped up and protected by their government. “Wacker’s biggest problem is not being Chinese,” he says. Even if Wacker were to step up its activities relating to granular polysilicon, “I don’t think Siltronic is ever going to be a huge moneymaker,” Winegarner says.

Indeed, the silicon wafer market is such a tough place to do business that Staudigl recently initiated a review to determine whether Wacker should sell Siltronic.

Although GFZ may yet prove to be the exciting commercial technology Staudigl hopes it will be, for Wacker it may be one technology that delivers too little, too late.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Wacker polysilicon nabs a solar record
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Germany’s Wacker taps on the brakes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
OCI Bets On Polysilicon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE