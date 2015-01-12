Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Environmental Group Sues EPA For Refusing To Ban Flea-killing Pesticide Used On Dogs And Cats

Natural Resources Defense Council lawsuit targets tetrachlorvinphos in pet products

by Britt E. Erickson
January 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

An environmental group is stepping up pressure on the Environmental Protection Agency to ban a controversial chemical in flea collars and other pest control products used on pets. In a lawsuit filed last week, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) challenged EPA’s recent decision to allow continued use of the organophosphate pesticide tetrachlorvinphos in pet products.

NRDC claims that tetrachlorvinphos is neurotoxic and poses unacceptable risks to children’s developing brains and nervous systems. The group says that its tests show that flea collars leave behind chemical residues on pets’ fur that can easily be transferred to children.

NRDC first petitioned EPA to ban the chemical in pet products in 2009. But EPA denied that petition in November 2014, saying that it found no risks of concern about tetrachlorvinphos uses on pets. The agency claims that it based its decision on an updated residential exposure assessment for tetrachlorvinphos in pet products.

But NRDC says that EPA’s assessment is faulty because it doesn’t reflect the true vulnerability of children. The group is asking a federal appeals court to review the agency’s decision. “EPA’s blatant disregard for protecting our children’s health from toxic flea collars is irresponsible and unacceptable,” says Miriam Rotkin-Ellman, NRDC senior scientist.

Last year, EPA removed another toxic flea control chemical, propoxur, from the market at NRDC’s urging. The group claims that safer alternatives to both propoxur and tetrachlorvinphos are widely available.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA bans tetrachlorvinphos in pet collars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methylene chloride risk assessment lands in US court
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Will EPA ban hazardous pesticide in pet collars?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE