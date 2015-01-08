Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Immunosuppressants Pack Powerful Punch

Natural Products: Researchers identify triterpenoids with unprecedented ring system

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 8, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Phainanoid F, with its spirocyclic groups highlighted in red, is the most powerful of the newly discovered immunosuppressants.
A line structure of a phainanoid.
Phainanoid F, with its spirocyclic groups highlighted in red, is the most powerful of the newly discovered immunosuppressants.

Whether they’re picking apart an ancient Chinese herbal medicine or a backwoods home remedy from the southern Appalachians, chemists are interested in identifying bioactive molecules in various cures and determining how they work. Now and again the scientists come across something interesting.

A research team led by Jian-Min Yue of the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has uncovered six new compounds, called phainanoids A–F, notable for a never-before-seen ring system. The researchers found that the bioactive molecules have the potential to knock down the body’s immune system, which could help prevent organ transplant rejection and immunity-associated disorders such as multiple sclerosis (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja511813g).

Yue and coworkers came across the phainanoids while studying Phyllanthus hainanensis, a chemically uncharacterized member of a group of some 700 flowering plants scattered throughout tropical regions. Some Phyllanthus species are used in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic medicine in India for treating infections, diabetes, and hepatitis B.

The right side of the phainanoid ring system is structurally similar to a rare group of dichapetalin-type triterpenoids that contain a spirocyclic lactone. The left side, however, is unprecedented in containing a second spirocyclic group—a benzofurancyclobutanone.

After characterizing the phainanoids by spectroscopic and chemical methods, including X-ray crystallography, the Shanghai researchers tested the compounds for their ability to impede proliferation of white blood cells (lymphocytes) from mice. They found that the immunosuppressive properties exceed those of cyclosporin A, a drug often given to transplant patients and people with rheumatoid arthritis.

“The nanomolar values effective against both T and B cells are certainly impressive and unexpected,” notes A. Douglas Kinghorn, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Natural Products and a professor at Ohio State University, whose research group studies Phyllanthus anticancer compounds. “It does seem as if compounds from plants in the genus Phyllanthus do have potential in modulating the immune system in humans.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multi C–H Functionalizations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists Identify Receptor That Triggers Pseudoallergic Response To Drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bleomycin Potency Boost

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE