Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Method Identifies Novel Enzymes And Metabolites

Scientists use solute-binding proteins to characterize bacterial systems in metabolic pathways

by Stu Borman
January 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The number of protein sequences found in genome-sequencing studies continues to grow, but the ability to decipher the functions of the corresponding proteins has not kept pace. Characterizing more enzymes and other proteins identified in sequencing projects could lead to the industrial use of new enzymes and pathways and better define nature’s metabolic repertoire. Researchers from two multidisciplinary programs, the Enzyme Function Initiative and the New York Structural Genomics Research Consortium, have now developed a new approach for defining protein function in which bacterial solute-binding proteins (SBPs) are screened against tailored chemical libraries or even entire metabolomes (Biochemistry 2014, DOI: 10.1021/bi501388y). SBPs grab small molecules outside bacterial cells that are initial reactants for metabolic pathways and shepherd them through cell membranes and into the cytosol. The study defined ligand-binding preferences for more than 2,000 SBPs and found numerous metabolic pathways. “These efforts begin to define an integrated strategy for realizing the full value of amassing genome sequence data,” the researchers note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE