Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pesticide May Pose Risks To Workers

by Britt E. Erickson
January 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Chlorpyrifos is sold under trade names including Dursban and Lorsban.Chlorpyrifos is sold under trade names including Dursban and Lorsban.
Structure of Chlorpyrifos.
Chlorpyrifos is sold under trade names including Dursban and Lorsban.Chlorpyrifos is sold under trade names including Dursban and Lorsban.

Chlorpyrifos, a widely used insecticide, may pose unacceptable health risks to workers who handle it, according to an updated health assessment that EPA released earlier this month. The assessment also shows potential risks to people who drink water from small watersheds contaminated with the pesticide. EPA is seeking public comment on whether to impose restrictions on the chemical to protect workers and drinking water sources. EPA banned household uses of chlorpyrifos 15 years ago, except in ant and roach bait with child-resistant packaging. The agency also restricted use of the pesticide on certain crops, including tomatoes, apples, citrus, and tree nuts. In 2012, EPA established “no-spray” buffer zones around public places to limit the amount of chlorpyrifos that drifts into such spaces. Environmental advocacy groups petitioned EPA in 2007 to ban chlorpyrifos, but EPA is still working on its response. Such advocates fear that the agency’s latest assessment will lead the agency to reject their request because it shows that airborne chlorpyrifos poses no risks to residents and bystanders.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE