Pesticide May Pose Risks To Workers

Chlorpyrifos, a widely used insecticide, may pose unacceptable health risks to workers who handle it, according to an updated health assessment that EPA released earlier this month. The assessment also shows potential risks to people who drink water from small watersheds contaminated with the pesticide. EPA is seeking public comment on whether to impose restrictions on the chemical to protect workers and drinking water sources. EPA banned household uses of chlorpyrifos 15 years ago, except in ant and roach bait with child-resistant packaging. The agency also restricted use of the pesticide on certain crops, including tomatoes, apples, citrus, and tree nuts. In 2012, EPA established “no-spray” buffer zones around public places to limit the amount of chlorpyrifos that drifts into such spaces. Environmental advocacy groups petitioned EPA in 2007 to ban chlorpyrifos, but EPA is still working on its response. Such advocates fear that the agency’s latest assessment will lead the agency to reject their request because it shows that airborne chlorpyrifos poses no risks to residents and bystanders.