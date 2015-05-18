BASF Buys Lanxess Isobutene Technology

BASF has acquired Lanxess’s new technology for producing high-molecular-weight polyisobutene for an undisclosed sum. Polyisobutene is used to make rubber and industrial products including lubricants and sealants. Lanxess will use the technology to exclusively produce polyisobutene for BASF in its existing plants under a long-term agreement. BASF, which will market the product under the name Oppanol N, has manufactured polyisobutene of various molecular weights for more than 75 years.
