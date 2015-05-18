Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House Of Representatives Panel Launches Bipartisan Effort To Reform U.S. Chemical Law

Congress: Lawmakers agree on draft bill to update Toxic Substances Control Act

by Britt E. Erickson
May 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives are hoping to quickly advance bipartisan legislation to reform the outdated Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the U.S. law that governs commercial chemicals. A draft version of the bill, which hasn’t yet been formally introduced, garnered unanimous bipartisan backing from a House Energy & Commerce subcommittee on May 14. Unveiled on May 12 by Rep. John M. Shimkus (R-Ill.), the draft TSCA Modernization Act would give EPA the authority to require manufacturers to provide new information about chemicals already on the market. The draft bill would set deadlines for EPA to evaluate the risks of substances that the agency classifies as “priority chemicals.” The draft legislation would allow EPA to collect fees from manufacturers to cover the cost of those evaluations. The measure also would mandate that EPA’s risk decisions be based on health and environmental considerations and not on costs. Chemical manufacturers strongly support the draft bill, but some environmental groups say it falls short of ensuring that substances used in everyday products are safe.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Senate Passes Chemicals Reform Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Passes Bill To Reform U.S. Chemical Control Law
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Passes Bipartisan Chemicals Regulation Reform Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE