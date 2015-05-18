Nippon Shokubai Adds Superabsorbents

Japan’s Nippon Shokubai plans to build a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year superabsorbent polymer plant at its site near Antwerp, Belgium, increasing capacity there to 160,000 metric tons. Also at the site, it will build a 100,000-metric-ton plant for the raw material acrylic acid. The project is expected to cost close to $400 million and be running by May 2018. Demand for superabsorbent polymers continues to show steady growth in diaper and other applications, Shokubai says. The firm is also building a 50,000-metric-ton polymer plant in Himeji, Japan.
