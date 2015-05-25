Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

White House Aims To Protect Pollinators

by Britt E. Erickson
May 25, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Photo of a bee.
Credit: Shutterstock

The White House laid out a strategy last week to slow the decline of bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. Goals of the plan are to reduce honeybee losses to economically sustainable levels by 2025, increase the number of monarch butterflies to 225 million by 2020, and restore 7 million acres of pollinator habitat in the next five years through federal action and public-private partnerships. The White House also released a research plan for better understanding pollinator declines and improving pollinator health. Beekeepers reported losses of about 40% of honeybee colonies last year, and the number of monarch butterflies overwintering in Mexico has declined by 90% the past 20 years. Environmental groups criticize the strategy for not banning neonicotinoid pesticides. Use of these chemicals is one of several factors, including parasitic mites and habitat loss, that are linked to bee declines.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Opposition To Neonicotinoids Intensified
Collaboration Aims To Save Monarch Butterflies
Senators Urge EPA To Protect Bees

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE