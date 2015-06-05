Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemicals Law Reform Bill Moves Toward Full Vote In House Of Representatives

Legislation: Bipartisan legislation would modernize commercial chemicals regulation

by Britt E. Erickson
June 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Lawmakers are one step closer to passing legislation this year that would modernize how commercial chemicals are managed in the U.S. Bipartisan legislation to overhaul the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act sailed through a key House of Representatives committee on June 3.

The bill—the TSCA Modernization Act of 2015 (H.R. 2576)—won near unanimous approval in the Energy & Commerce Committee. But several Democrats urged committee leaders to clear up ambiguities regarding how states may enforce their own chemical control laws before the bill is considered by the full House.

Democrats also raised concerns about a provision that would require the Environmental Protection Agency to evaluate any chemical requested by a manufacturer. Such requests, they said, could tie up EPA’s resources, preventing the agency from reviewing the riskiest chemicals.

Both the chemical industry and most public health groups agree the bill would be a huge improvement over current law.

More than 150 trade groups, including the American Chemistry Council and other organizations representing chemical manufacturers, are urging the House to quickly pass the bill. “H.R. 2576 represents another significant milestone in the growing momentum in the House and the Senate to enact meaningful TSCA reform legislation this year,” says ACC CEO Calvin M. Dooley.

Some activist groups, however, claim that the bill falls short of what’s needed to ensure that everyday chemicals are safe. In a letter to committee leaders, a coalition of such groups warns that “industry-initiated reviews will overwhelm” EPA’s review program.

The House is expected to vote on the bill before the Fourth of July recess.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress moves to overhaul law to improve chemical safety
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Moves On Chemical Safety Reform
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Passes Bipartisan Chemicals Regulation Reform Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE