Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Researchers Report First Mechanism For Compound That Fixes RNA Splicing

Drug Discovery: Molecular-level view could aid discovery of drugs for RNA-splicing diseases, such as spinal muscular atrophy

by Stu Borman
June 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Illustration of a spliceosome-assembling complex binding to and exon and intron with the help of a small molecule.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem. Biol.
NVS-SM1 (line structure) most likely works by stabilizing sequence-specific binding of a spliceosome-assembling complex to the interface between SMN2’s exon 7 and intron 7. A, C, G, and U are RNA bases, and p is phosphate.

Discovery of the first molecular mechanism of action for a small molecule that improves RNA splicing in cells could lead to new therapeutics for the genetic disorder spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and perhaps other conditions involving improper RNA processing.

After cells transcribe genomic DNA into RNA, an RNA-protein complex called the spliceosome removes noncoding sequences, or introns, from RNA transcripts, enabling the coding sequences, or exons, to be translated into functional proteins. Currently, no approved drugs are specifically designed to address errors in RNA splicing.

SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality, with more than half of patients dying before age two. It is caused by the absence of the gene SMN1, which encodes SMN, a protein that protects motor neurons. There is a duplicate gene called SMN2, but it cannot fully make up for the resulting SMN deficiency because its RNA transcript is often spliced incorrectly.

Susanne E. Swalley and Rajeev Sivasankaran of Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, in Cambridge, Mass., and coworkers now report that an orally active small molecule called NVS-SM1 doubled cells’ ability to produce fully functional protein from SMN2 and doubled life-span in a majority of treated mice with SMA (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1837). Their mechanistic study shows that the compound likely works by stabilizing sequence-specific binding of a spliceosome-assembling complex to the exon-intron interface at which incorrect splicing occurs.

Novartis is currently recruiting participants for a Phase II trial of NVS-SM1. The agent is competing with two other SMN2 splice-correcting drug candidates—the small molecule RG7800, which Roche, the SMA Foundation, and PTC Therapeutics have in a Phase II trial, and ISIS-SMNRx, an antisense oligonucleotide that Isis Pharmaceuticals and Biogen have in Phase III.

Adrian R. Krainer of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, in New York, who collaborated on the discovery of ISIS-SMNRx, comments that the ability to develop small molecules that can correct other RNA-splicing defects “could be facilitated by elucidating the mechanism of action of small molecules, such as the ones reported in the new study.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA approves DMD treatment from Italfarmaco
Cystetic Medicines begins Phase 1 trial of ‘molecular prosthetics’ for cystic fibrosis
PTC Therapeutics licenses Odylia’s gene-therapy technology

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE