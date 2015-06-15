Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Flawed Drug Research Said To Cost Billions

by Andrea Widener
June 15, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

More than $28 billion per year is spent in the U.S. on basic drug research that cannot be replicated, according to a study published last week (PLOS Biol. 2015, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.1002165). The analysis of government data by researchers at the Global Biological Standards Institute and Boston University reveals that as much as 50% of all preclinical research in the U.S. might not be reproducible. “While false positives are an inevitable part of scientific research, our study shows that the current level of irreproducibility in preclinical research is very costly,” says Timothy S. Simcoe, one of the paper’s authors and a Boston University professor. The authors find that more than half of the reproducibility glitches fall into one of two categories: problems with biological reagents or materials (36%) and errors in study design (28%). Developing standards and best practices for reproducibility could promote research that more quickly leads to useful therapeutics and cures, the authors say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE