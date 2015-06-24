Advertisement

Meetings

250th ACS National Meeting

Boston, Aug. 16–20

by Craig Bettenhausen
June 24, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
To download a pdf of the preliminary program for the fall 2015 ACS national meeting in Boston Aug. 16–20, visit http://cenm.ag/boston2015 (C&EN, June 22, pages 49–91). For more information about the conference, contact the meetings department, nationalmeetings@acs.org.
“Innovation From Discovery To Application” will be the theme in Boston this August. A plenary session on that topic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 5 PM and will feature Paula Hammond from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Peter Schultz from Scripps Research Institute California, and Karen Wooley from Texas A&M University. Many notable symposia are scheduled, including “Small Splash, Big Waves: Research at Primarily Undergraduate Institutions” and “Innovation in Materials for Emerging Uses.”

ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt will host 29 technical divisions and nine committees in original programming over 836 half-day oral sessions and 134 poster sessions, including Sci-Mix. More than 9,200 papers and nearly 3,000 posters will be presented at the meeting.﻿

In concert with the meeting theme, Schmidt will sponsor several presidential events. On Sunday, Aug. 16, “National Science Foundation’s Centers for Chemical Innovation” highlights the research at that institution and features the heads of all eight Centers for Chemical Innovation. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, during “Transforming University-Industry Partnerships for an Innovative Future,” speakers from both academia and industry will highlight the role better university-corporate partnerships can play in driving more innovation. Details on these and other presidential events can be found at www.acs.org/boston2015.

Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will provide opportunities for on-site interviews, one-on-one career assistance, and career-related workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, in­struments, books, and lab equipment in more than 400 booths.

Meeting Info On The Web
www.acs.org/boston2015

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

