Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Trans Fat On Its Way Out

Regulation: FDA bans partially hydrogenated oils in food

by Britt E. Erickson
June 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Manufacturers have to stop using partially hydrogenated oils in pastries, frosting, candy sprinkles, and all other foods.
Donuts!
Credit: Shutterstock
Manufacturers have to stop using partially hydrogenated oils in pastries, frosting, candy sprinkles, and all other foods.

Food manufacturers must remove partially hydrogenated oils, the primary source of artery-clogging trans fat in foods, from the U.S. food supply by 2018, the Food & Drug Administration announced this week. Ridding partially hydrogenated oils from the food supply could prevent thousands of deaths from heart disease each year, the agency says.

The move comes after FDA in 2013 proposed steps to eliminate partially hydrogenated oils from foods, declaring the harmful fats will no longer be considered “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS). As a result, manufacturers have already removed these oils from many foods. But they can still be found in baked goods, frostings, frozen pizza, and microwave popcorn, among other products, because they are inexpensive, increase food’s shelf life, and improve texture.

Food manufacturers are generally pleased that FDA has given them three years to eliminate the remaining uses of partially hydrogenated oils. But they also plan to petition the agency to continue using these fats in a small number of products.

The Grocery Manufacturers Association, a trade group for the food industry, says it will file a petition with FDA and provide the agency with data showing that low levels of partially hydrogenated oils are “as safe as the naturally occurring trans fat present in the normal diet.” Small amounts of trans fat are found in meat and dairy products.

Public health and consumer advocacy groups welcome FDA’s decision, noting that alternatives to partially hydrogenated oils are widely available. “The evidence is clear. There is no safe level of trans fat,” the American Public Health Association says. Partially hydrogenated oils “should be phased out of the food supply as soon as possible,” the group stresses.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental organization, wants FDA to take a step further and consider reviewing all ingredients in the food supply that are considered GRAS. “Just like trans fats, manufacturers have self-certified over 1,000 other chemicals as safe that may be in our food—without FDA review or approval,” the advocacy group says. “That puts public health at risk.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA seeks to ban brominated vegetable oil
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA urged to overhaul food additive safety evaluations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA bans 7 synthetic food flavorings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE