Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House Passes Bipartisan Chemicals Regulation Reform Bill

Congress: Legislation would modernize 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act

by Britt E. Erickson
June 24, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Shimkus
[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Congress
Photo of Rep. John M. Shimkus (R-Ill.)
Credit: U.S. Congress

In a strong bipartisan showing, the U.S. House of Representatives on June 23 passed legislation that would overhaul how commercial chemicals are regulated. Lawmakers approved the bill, which would update the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), voting 398-1.

The proposed TSCA Modernization Act of 2015 (H.R. 2576) would change how thousands of chemicals that are already on the market are controlled. It would, however, leave in place existing rules for approving new substances.

It also would give the Environmental Protection Agency sweeping new authority to ask chemical makers for safety data if the agency finds a substance poses a risk to human health or the environment. But some environmental activists are questioning whether EPA can determine that a chemical poses a risk if it lacks safety data.

H.R. 2576, introduced by Rep. John M. Shimkus (R-Ill.), is more narrowly targeted than a Senate bill to revise TSCA (S. 697), introduced by Sens. David B. Vitter (R-La.) and Tom S. Udall (D-N.M.). Notably, the House bill omits controversial provisions found in S. 697 that would override state chemical laws. Preemption of these state statutes, which has been a goal of the chemical industry, remains a sticking point that the House and Senate will have to hash out.

The chemical sector is applauding passage of H.R. 2576 and urging the Senate to act quickly. “Congress can deliver a much-needed update to TSCA as well as a major environmental and commercial policy accomplishment to the President’s desk for his signature this year,” says Calvin M. Dooley, president and chief executive officer of the American Chemistry Council, an industry group.

Many environmental groups back TSCA reform, but they are particularly worried about a provision in the House bill that would allow manufacturers to pay for EPA safety reviews of chemicals that industry selects. This would shift the agency away from reviewing the riskiest substances on the market, activists argue. “It tips much too far in favor of an industry in serious need of regulation,” says Ken Cook, president and cofounder of the Environmental Working Group.

The Senate is expected to vote on S. 697 in coming weeks.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress moves to overhaul law to improve chemical safety
Chemicals Law Reform Bill Moves Toward Full Vote In House Of Representatives
House Of Representatives Panel Launches Bipartisan Effort To Reform U.S. Chemical Law

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE