Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

International Agency Deems 2,4-D A Possible Human Carcinogen

Pesticides: Chemical makers dispute the categorization for widely used herbicide

by Britt E. Erickson
June 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The widely used herbicide 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) is “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” concludes the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

IARC released its determination this week, based on “strong evidence that 2,4-D induces oxidative stress,” a condition that can lead to chronic inflammation and ultimately cancer. IARC says there is “inadequate evidence” to fully deem 2,4-D a human carcinogen and “limited evidence” of carcinogenicity in laboratory animals.

Chemical manufacturers are strongly disputing the “possibly” classification, saying it is inconsistent with government findings in nearly 100 countries, including the U.S.

“No herbicide has been more thoroughly studied and no national regulatory body in the world considers 2,4-D a carcinogen,” says John Cuffe, global regulatory sciences and regulatory affairs leader at Dow AgroSciences.

The company won approval late last year to market its Enlist Duo herbicide—a mixture of 2,4-D and glyphosate—in the U.S. Many environmental groups are concerned this will cause use of 2,4-D to skyrocket.

Even before IARC’s evaluation, the Natural Resources Defense Council and other environmental organizations filed lawsuits against the Environmental Protection Agency for approving Enlist Duo. They claim the agency did not adequately study the mixture’s effects on human health and endangered species.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The herbicide glyphosate gets 10 more years in the EU
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glyphosate not a carcinogen, EU panel affirms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Groups sue US EPA over glyphosate reauthorization

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE