Major Gift Helps Institute Tackle TB

With the threat of drug-resistant tuberculosis growing, a group of more than 20 philanthropists has given $20 million to help scientists from the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard unravel the mechanisms bacteria use to become resistant to antibiotics and develop rapid diagnostics for drug-resistant TB. The Broad team also hopes to translate its biological findings into fast-acting drugs. Currently, it can take up to six months of treatment to fully tackle TB. More than 2 billion people are infected with TB, and nearly 2 million of them die every year, Broad notes.
