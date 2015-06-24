Modified DNA Base 5-Formylcytosine Has A Specific Biological Role

The DNA base cytosine has a lot of different outfits in its closet. Most famously, the base can slip on a methyl group at its fifth carbon, a change that lends cytosine the ability to silence genes. Since 2009, cytosine has also been seen wearing 5-hydroxymethyl, 5-carboxyl, and 5-formyl groups.

These discoveries have led to debate about whether cytosine’s decorations are purposeful epigenetic modifications or whether they are simply intermediates along a pathway responsible for removing methyls from cytosine. A new report by Shankar Balasubramanian at the University of Cambridge and his colleagues argues that 5-formylcytosine, along with 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine, is a deliberate epigenetic marker (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1848).

There have been hints that 5-formylcytosine might be more than just an intermediate, comments Thomas Carell of Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, who first reported the existence of 5-formylcytosine in 2011. But this new paper provides broad proof that the unusual base has a unique role in living cells, he says.

Balasubramanian and colleagues detected the modified base in a multitude of tissues in mice, including in embryonic stem cells and in various organs. More important, they found that 5-formylcytosine levels are stable in cells and that these levels are significantly different from levels of other decorated cytosines.

If 5-formylcytosine were just a short-lived intermediate in a demethylation pathway, it would appear and disappear rapidly, and its presence in the mouse genome would not be stable. The fact that 5-formylcytosine levels are stable and different from other decorated cytosines suggests that the modified DNA base has a unique biological role.

According to Chuan He, a chemical biologist at the University of Chicago, this new work generates interesting questions, such as, which proteins are involved in keeping 5-formylcytosine stable in cells?