Myelin Repair Foundation Folds

After failing to secure a steady stream of funding, the Myelin Repair Foundation is shutting its doors. The nonprofit was formed in 2003 with the goal of developing drugs to repair myelin, the nerve-cell insulating layer that is damaged in people with multiple sclerosis. MRF had for years worked to generate tools and technologies for use in myelin drug discovery. In 2012, it set up labs and hired a small team of scientists to translate early research into drug candidates. MRF is now trying to wrap up experiments, find a home for assays, and find a way to maintain its network of collaborations.
