Stephen Buchwald Wins Basic Science Award

Stephen L. Buchwald, Camille Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Basic Sciences. The award recognizes Buchwald for the development of catalytic routes based on palladium and copper used to construct carbon-nitrogen and carbon-carbon bonds.
The 400,000 euro (approximately $455,000) prize is given out by the science-promoting arm of BBVA, which is a banking group in Spain.
Buchwald’s work has applications in the creation of drugs for numerous diseases, including many forms of cancer, AIDS, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammation, and diabetes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter