AstraZeneca Funds 80 Cambridge Ph.D.s

AstraZeneca will provide funding for more than 80 Ph.D.s and eight clinical lectureships at England’s University of Cambridge over the next five years. The firm will fund a minimum of nine four-year scholarships annually across the departments of chemistry, biochemistry, and pharmacology. It will also have the option of enrolling two of its employees annually as Ph.D. students. MedImmune, AstraZeneca’s biologics arm, and the university have also established a joint program supporting up to six Ph.D. students annually. AstraZeneca is due to open its headquarters and an R&D center in Cambridge next year.
