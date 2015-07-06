More Hopes For Regenerating Tissue

I was lying in a recovery room hospital bed, passing time by reading C&EN, when I happened upon the article about 1,4-DPCA (1,4-dihydrophenonthrolin-4-one-3-carboxylic acid) and tissue regeneration (June 8, page 7). Ironically, I was post-blood patch for the treatment of a spontaneous cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak, which is caused by a tear in the dura.
I can’t help but wonder if 1,4-DPCA could be utilized for dural repair. As CSF leaks are quite debilitating, it would be exciting if such research were pursued.
Jocelyn McQueen
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter