Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Blood Protein Linked To Age-Related Memory Loss

Neuroscience: Finding ways to reduce levels of β2-microglobulin could lead to therapies to combat mental decline

by Michael Torrice
July 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Villeda Group
In experiments that transfer blood from old mice (top) to young ones (bottom), researchers have found molecules that could be involved in aging.
A cartoon of two mice surgically joined on their flanks.
Credit: Adapted from Villeda Group
In experiments that transfer blood from old mice (top) to young ones (bottom), researchers have found molecules that could be involved in aging.

One frustrating part of getting older is memory loss—forgetting where you put the TV remote, not remembering the name of the family that used to live next door.

A new study in mice suggests that a protein that circulates in the blood and has levels that increase with age could be one culprit behind this mental decline. Finding ways to reduce the protein in the body could lead to therapies that prevent or reverse age-related memory loss, the researchers say.

“It’s a very impressive paper and a major advance in our understanding of cognitive aging,” says Scott A. Small, a neurologist at Columbia University who was not involved in the study.

The new work stems from a series of studies looking at molecules in blood associated with aging. Researchers, including Tony Wyss-Coray of Stanford University, have shown that transferring blood from young mice into old mice can reverse age-related loss in cognitive function. And the effect goes both ways: Blood from old mice can impair memory in young ones.

Saul A. Villeda, a former postdoc in the Wyss-Coray lab and now a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, wanted to study a blood factor implicated in those previous studies as contributing to the aging process—β2-microglobulin (B2M). Scientists have known that this protein plays a role in pruning nerve cell connections in young, developing brains.

In the new study, the researchers found that injecting B2M into the brains of young mice led to poor performance in tests of two types of memory compared with animals that didn’t receive the protein. But the effects weren’t permanent. If the researchers waited 30 days after the B2M injections and then ran the memory tests, the young mice showed no memory deficit.

To determine the effects of removing B2M, the team engineered the mice to knock out the gene for the protein. With age, these animals showed less memory dysfunction than nonengineered mice of the same age (Nat. Med. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nm.3898).

“The implication here is if you could reduce B2M in humans, you could reverse age-related memory decline, which would be profound,” Small says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Brain rejuvenation via the gut in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hormone linked to neurological benefits of exercise
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ApoE worsens neurodegeneration caused by aggregating tau proteins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE