Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Electronics: Loss of fluorinated compounds narrows options for chipmakers

by Jean-François Tremblay
July 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

PRECISION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Imec
To manufacture silicon wafers, semiconductor makers still use some compounds that could be soon banned.
A silicon wafer.
Credit: Imec
To manufacture silicon wafers, semiconductor makers still use some compounds that could be soon banned.

Electronic materials suppliers already face a tough task in helping their customers to constantly shrink circuitry on semiconductor devices. Their job will be made harder if they can no longer use perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) or long-chain perfluoroalkyl carboxylates (LCPFACs) in the formulation of new generations of photolithographic materials, as proposed U.S. and European Union regulations envisage.

Chip industry giants are currently researching how to produce chips with features measuring 10 nm or even less (C&EN, July 6, page 31). The photolithographic processes for drawing such tiny circuit lines on the surface of a silicon wafer will require high-performance photoresists and antireflective coatings, both of which traditionally are made using PFOA and other long-chain compounds.

Excimer photoresists, currently the most common type of photoresist, often rely on such compounds, says Mark Thirsk, managing partner at Linx Consulting, a firm focused on the electronic materials industry. Such photoresists use ultraviolet light from an excimer laser to create patterns on the wafer surface. “A new photoresist has a list of possible ingredients [that can be chosen for formulation], and by taking off compounds, it makes it harder.”

Major electronic materials suppliers claim that they can live with the proposed regulations. Merck KGaA, which last year bought materials maker AZ Electronic Materials, says it recently launched a line of antireflective coatings that are not produced using PFOA or perfluorooctanesulfonic acid.

And Japanese electronic materials supplier JSR tells C&EN that its materials do not contain LCPFACs. One of JSR’s products makes use of PFOA, but because the proposed U.S. regulations state that manufacturers can register their existing products and continue to sell them if they pass scrutiny, the company says its current product lineup should be unaffected.

SEMI, a business association focusing on the electronic industry supply chain, has however expressed great concern over the proposed U.S. and EU regulations. Semiconductor manufacturers, some suppliers of electronic materials, and equipment makers could face a hard time in complying or could even be unaware of the new rules.

“PFOA and the LCPFACs that would be restricted are used in semiconductors found in the U.S. and Europe,” said Sanjay Baliga, SEMI’s director of environment, health, and safety, at a briefing this spring. In particular, the European proposal to prohibit products and materials containing more than 2 ppb of PFOA and related substances is not practical because the compounds could be detected in products and materials that accidentally came in contact with the chemicals, he said.

“Two ppb is so low that it would effectively ban many alternatives to PFOA and other long-chain fluorocarbons that firms have been devising as replacements,” says Thomas H. Samples, director of risk management at Chemours, DuPont’s recently spun-off performance chemicals business. DuPont has for nearly a decade participated in a voluntary Environmental Protection Agency stewardship program to phase out PFOA and LCPFACs. DuPont stopped producing and using PFOA in 2013.

But the electronic materials makers should not be surprised that the U.S. and EU are trying to further restrict the use of PFOA and LCPFACs, Samples notes.

Earlier this year, EPA announced that it planned to force remaining manufacturers to stop production and use through regulation, Samples points out.

The use of PFOA and LCPFACs by the electronics industry poses a minimal threat to the environment, Linx’s Thirsk contends. Although PFOA residues from photoresist developers used to be routinely released into the environment through the semiconductor plant’s liquid waste streams, these types of developers are falling out of favor with manufacturers.

As for photoresists and antireflective coatings, they are thoroughly stripped off from the semiconductor device before shipment, Thirsk says. Those stripped materials end up in the plant’s waste gas or waste solvent streams, where they end up eliminated by incineration. “It’s all removed,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA seeks limits on NMP use
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European Chemicals Agency targets solvent N-methylpyrrolidone for strict regulation
Extreme UV Spurs New Venture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE