Evonik Takes Stake In Second Start-Up

Evonik Industries has acquired a minority stake in JeNaCell, a spin-off from Friedrich Schiller University, in Jena, Germany, that makes nanocellulose films for cooling and moistening burn wounds. The films combine plant-based cellulose with nanostructured materials to generate an absorbent, tear-resistant material that accelerates healing. The investment is Evonik’s second in a start-up company in as many weeks. The first one was in Wiivv Wearables, a Canadian firm that plans to use three-dimensional printing to make biomechanically optimized shoe insoles.
