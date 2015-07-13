A New Record For Solar Plane

Solar Impulse 2, a plane powered solely by photovoltaic panels, has broken the distance record for a solar aircraft by travelling 4,480 miles from Nagoya, Japan, to Hawaii. The flight took almost five days and required that the plane, which features materials developed by firms including Bayer and Solvay, store energy during the day in its array of lithium-ion batteries. The flight was the eighth of 12 legs in a round-the-world attempt that began in Abu Dhabi. The journey is designed to raise awareness about the potential of solar energy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter