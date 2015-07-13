Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How Transcription Factors Depart Their Targets In Cells

Molecular Biology: Higher cellular levels promote faster unbinding of transcription factors from genes

by Stu Borman
July 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Binding of transcription factor proteins to genes is known to initiate gene transcription to mRNA and subsequent translation to protein. But the influences that cause transcription factors to detach from their gene targets in living cells are not as well understood. In vitro studies have shown that higher levels of free transcription factors in solution are associated with faster transcription factor release or faster exchanges of one for another. Peng Chen and coworkers at Cornell University have now used single-molecule assays to study this release and exchange process in living cells (Nat. Commun. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms8445). The study shows that higher concentrations of transcription factors in cells, like higher levels in vitro, are associated with faster unbinding of transcription factors from DNA. The free transcription factors either kick out or replace incumbent ones on DNA targets in cells, Chen explains. The study also shows that as chromosomes condense and become more compact, transcription factors detach faster. “Transcription factor-DNA complexes are essentially under mechanical tension,” Chen says, “so changes in DNA tension from chromosome condensation help pop the regulators off DNA.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Getting Stressed Out To Give Birth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified Base Loosens Up DNA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE