BASF, Poietis Seal Skin-Printing Deal

BASF and the French three-dimensional printing firm Poietis have agreed to co-develop a 3-D process for printing skin cells used to test cosmetic ingredients. The partners aim to apply Poietis’s laser-assisted printing technology to improve BASF’s Mimeskin skin model, which BASF says is the nearest equivalent to human skin. Poietis claims its lasers can precisely position skin cells in 3-D structures. The approach is an alternative to testing cosmetics on animals, the partners say.
