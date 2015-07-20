Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

House Passes Bill To Hasten Drug Approvals

by Britt E. Erickson
July 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The House of Representatives has passed legislation that aims to accelerate the development and approval of new drugs. The 21st Century Cures Act (H.R. 6) cleared the House on July 10 by a vote of 344-77. The Senate has yet to take up the bill. The legislation would establish a temporary fund for the National Institutes of Health and the Food & Drug Administration to support biomedical research in areas such as antibiotic resistance and precision medicine. NIH would get $1.75 billion per year for five years, and FDA would receive $110 million per year for five years. The bill would also allow drug companies to conduct smaller-than-normal clinical trials on subgroups of patients with serious diseases who have been screened to determine whether their genetic predisposition makes them good candidates for a particular therapy. Drugmakers support the bill. But some health care providers, clinical researchers, and consumer advocates warn the measure would allow unsafe and ineffective drugs to reach the market.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump signs FDA user fee legislation
U.S. House of Representatives passes FDA user-fee bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Medical innovation bill sails through Congress

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE