Profiles

Movers And Shakers

C&EN Talks With Tattooed ‘Chemistry Ambassador’ Randa Roland

UC Santa Cruz lecturer’s tattoos help her pass along her passion for chemistry

by Craig Bettenhausen
January 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 3
ROLAND
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Randa Roland
A portrait of Randa Roland. Tattoos are visible on her arms and legs.
Credit: Courtesy of Randa Roland

A generation ago, a profusion of tattoos often indicated a dangerous person. But today, University of California, Santa Cruz, chemistry lecturer Randa E. Roland says her abundant ink makes her approachable. “I’m kind of the chemistry ambassador around town,” Roland says. Her prolific ink “opens up a lot of conversations about chemistry.”

It started a little more than five years ago, when Roland, now 44, realized that she could spell her name in element symbols. “So I started small, with my name spelled out on my lower back in boxes like those on a periodic table,” she says. “I would mention that in class, and the students would start looking at the periodic table. I’d get e-mails saying, ‘I can spell my name, too!’

“Then I waited a little bit and thought, ‘Y’know, I have other ideas …’ ”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

