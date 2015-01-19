Evonik Names New Innovation Chief

Ulrich Küsthardt has been named the new chief innovation officer of German specialty chemical maker Evonik Industries. Küsthardt, a Ph.D. chemist, has worked for the firm since 1997, most recently as head of its coatings and additives business. He replaces industry veteran Peter Nagler, who takes up a new role to “internationalize” the company’s innovation activities. Evonik says it has increased R&D spending by 9% annually since 2009 to $540 million in 2013.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter