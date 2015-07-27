BASF Carves Out Pigments Business

BASF says it will establish a global business unit for its various pigments activities as of January 2016. In the second half of 2016, BASF will carve out the business unit into a separate legal entity. BASF’s pigments operations, which have combined sales of $1.1 billion, have struggled in recent years. The 2,500 staff who work for BASF in pigments will be transferred to the new business unit. BASF says the move will enable its pigments business to adapt more readily to customer needs. The firm did not disclose whether it plans to sell the business.
