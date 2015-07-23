Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Cholesterol-like Molecule Suggested As Possible Cataract Treatment

Health: Study reports that lanosterol could reverse protein aggregation in human eyes, but some experts disagree

by Michael Torrice
July 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Spencer Sutton/Science Source
Patients with cataracts have clouding in their lenses that can blur and obstruct their field of vision.
Scene as it would appear to a patient with cataracts. A cataract is a clouding of the lens of the eye, making it opaque. It causes the patient's sight to become blurred and yellowed, and if left untreated will obscure the vision completely. Cataracts can be caused by diabetes or prolonged exposure to ultraviolet light, but also may be due simply to old age. It is treated by surgically removing the cloudy lens and replacing it with a plastic one. For a view of the same scene from the perspective of a patient with normal vision, see image BU5147.
Credit: Spencer Sutton/Science Source
Patients with cataracts have clouding in their lenses that can blur and obstruct their field of vision.

A controversial paper in Nature reports that a cholesterol-like molecule, lanosterol, can slow and possibly reverse the protein aggregation responsible for cataracts that form in people’s eyes.

The molecule could provide the first nonsurgical therapy for cataracts, which is a major cause of blindness worldwide. But some cataract researchers don’t think the paper’s conclusions are justified by the data.

Kang Zhang of the University of California, San Diego, and colleagues found lanosterol through their research on the genetics of cataracts. They were studying a family with three siblings who had a severe, congenital form of the disease. The researchers traced the genetic cause to a mutation in the gene that codes for the enzyme lanosterol synthase, which produces lanosterol, a cholesterol precursor.

Meanwhile, Zhang’s group used computer modeling to study how lanosterol might interact with proteins in the lens of the eye, called crystallins. Cells in the lens are normally clear because they’re packed with crystallins that assemble into very ordered structures. If these proteins get damaged or start to unfold, they can clump and disrupt the ordered assemblies, leading to lens clouding, the defining characteristic of cataracts. The modeling suggested that lanosterol could bind to hydrophobic portions of crystallins and help break up clumps.

To test this hypothesis, Zhang and colleagues added lanosterol to cells expressing crystallins with mutations known to cause the proteins to disorder and aggregate. The experiments showed that the molecule could reduce and even eliminate the crystallin clumps in cells.

Then the researchers tested lanosterol on animals with cataracts. In one experiment, eyedrops containing lanosterol reduced the severity of cataracts in dogs (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14650).

The results of these experiments are “absolutely compelling data that lanosterol interferes with and slows the aggregation of lens crystallin proteins,” says Jonathan A. King, a biologist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who studies crystallins.

But some ophthalmology researchers aren’t convinced by the researchers’ data. Suraj P. Bhat of UCLA’s Jules Stein Eye Institute doesn’t think the study conclusively links lanosterol to the improvement of cataracts in dogs. For example, the researchers didn’t demonstrate that the compound reached the lens of the eye, and they didn’t confirm that lanosterol cleared protein clumps.

Leo T. Chylack, emeritus professor of ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School, points out that the animal experiments did not have adequate controls and did not involve standard protocols used by many in the cataract field, including how to properly photograph eyes to grade the severity of cataracts.

Zhang acknowledges that lanosterol’s abilities require further and more comprehensive testing. He calls the current study preliminary and says that his team’s goal was to demonstrate the compound’s potential.

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyloids found in human cataracts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ApoE worsens neurodegeneration caused by aggregating tau proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clearing Up Cataracts With Cholesterol-like Molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE