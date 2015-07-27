Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

First Structure Of Human Sialyltransferase﻿

Biochemistry: Three-dimensional arrangement of protein that coats cells with sialic acid sugars could aid development of cancer drugs

by Sarah Everts
July 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Coating the outside of cells with oligomers and polymers of sialic acid sugar helps cells migrate, which is central to fetal brain development and adult memory formation. These polysialyl coats are also infamous for cancer cell metastasis; the negatively charged sugars packed on their exteriors help cancer cells eschew adhesion in favor of distant travel. A study that, for the first time, describes the atomic-level structure of a human polysialyltransferase, which attaches sialic sugars to the exterior of cells, may help researchers develop new anticancer agents and gain a deeper understanding of brain function (Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nsmb.3060). A team of scientists led by Gesa Volkers and Natalie Strynadka of the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, used X-ray crystallography and other techniques to solve the structure with a resolution of 1.8 Å and to propose a mechanism for the enzyme’s catalytic activity. This particular polysialyltransferase, ST8SiaIII, is one of three found in humans, and its precise role is unknown, comments Laurence Patterson of the University of Bradford, in England. However, its similarity to the human polysialyltransferase known to be involved in cancer suggests the structure will be useful for drug research, he adds.

First X-ray structure of a polysialyltransferase.
Credit: Gesa Volkers/UBC
Human polysialyltransferase ST8SiaIII attaches sialic acid glycans (yellow and green) to proteins on the exterior of cells. Intrinsic glycans are turquoise and red.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure of SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein solved by NMR
Tracking a tricky chemical protein modification
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Human Sugar-Binding Protein Exclusively Binds Microbial Sugars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE